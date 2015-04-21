Have You Heard the Racist Rap Song by Two High School Girls from Grapevine? [EXPLICIT]

A song recorded in 2013 by two teen white girls have surfaced and it’s not your typical rap song. The song starts out with“N***as n***as n***as they always look at me, I want to kill them now, I want to hang them from a tree” and throughout the recording references of the killing of young Black and Latino boys are rapped about.

The 2 girls have since apologized. One stating “At this time in our lives, racism was not the talk of the country nor had we ever witnessed the true power of social media, twitter was still fresh and we had never heard of anyone getting in trouble for posting anything on social media, it was the beginning of this social era,”

Racism my not have been the talk in 2013 but it was and still is alive.

