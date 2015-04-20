After months of being on life support, it appears Bobbi Kristina’s health has vastly improved.

During a concert this weekend, Bobby Brown told the audience that Bobbi K, who was first found unconscious in a bathtub on January 31st, is awake. “Bobbi is awake. She’s watching me,” he said between performances.

Bobby Brown’s sister Tina confirmed Bobbi K’s condition on Facebook.

We haven’t heard any confirmation from Bobbi Kristina’s doctors or an official word from Cissy Houston so we’re cautiously optimistic about this news.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bobbi Kristina’s condition.

RELATED STORIES:

Bobby Brown: ‘I Don’t Know What The H*ll I’m Going Through Right Now, But I’m Giving It To God’

Bobby Brown Headed Back On Tour…But Not By Choice

It’s A Miracle: Bobbi Brown Says Bobbi Kristina Is ‘Awake’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: