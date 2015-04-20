CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

It’s A Miracle: Bobbi Brown Says Bobbi Kristina Is ‘Awake’

0 reads
Leave a comment

After months of being on life support, it appears Bobbi Kristina’s health has vastly improved.

During a concert this weekend, Bobby Brown told the audience that Bobbi K, who was first found unconscious in a bathtub on January 31st, is awake. “Bobbi is awake.  She’s watching me,” he said between performances.

Bobby Brown’s sister Tina confirmed Bobbi K’s condition on Facebook.

We haven’t heard any confirmation from Bobbi Kristina’s doctors or an official word from Cissy Houston so we’re cautiously optimistic about this news.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bobbi Kristina’s condition.

RELATED STORIES:

Bobby Brown: ‘I Don’t Know What The H*ll I’m Going Through Right Now, But I’m Giving It To God’

Bobby Brown Headed Back On Tour…But Not By Choice

It’s A Miracle: Bobbi Brown Says Bobbi Kristina Is ‘Awake’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Bobbi Kristina , bobby brown

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 14 hours ago
02.08.19
All The Plex: Chris Brown, Offset Really Want…
 18 hours ago
02.07.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 23 hours ago
02.07.19
Cardi B Just Dropped A Fire New Fairytale…
 24 hours ago
02.07.19
Former First Overall Pick Markelle Fultz Has Been…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Daelynn Settle Talks Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey,…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’
 1 day ago
02.07.19
FBI Reportedly Working Closely With The Cast And…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Freeway Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Facebook Rolls Out New Feature That Allows You…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Issa Good Kid: All The Times 21 Savage…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
‘LHHNY’ Recap: MariahLynn Steps Up For Sidney Starr
 4 days ago
02.05.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close