John Legend To Produce Musical Drama Starring Miguel

Producing movies and television shows has become the thing, and we’re not mad. Recently, LeBron James gave us Survivor’s Remorse. 50 Cent showed us Power. Now, John Legend is set to produce a new musical drama starring Miguel.

The movie will start filming in September for Legend’s film company, Get Lifted and Furt Films, according to Variety. He will be partnering up with IM Global , a company that’s been wanting to “generate music-driven film.”

The plot of the film is yet to be announced, but it will be a romantic drama. So we’re sure Miguel will be able to fulfill all those La Bamba/Richie Valens dreams he’s been rehearsing for his whole life.

We’ll keep you updated on the movie news.

