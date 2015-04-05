CLOSE
Drake Lost $6,000 To Game In A Final Four Bet On Kentucky

Drake

Source: Helen Boast / Getty

Drake’s affinity for the University of Kentucky Wildcats has been advertised rather well. Kentucky coach John Calipari gave Drake a championship ring when the team won the NCAA National Championship in 2012, and we’ve already seen Drake in Kentucky practices and in the film room. With a combined record of 38-0 during regular season play, the Wildcats seemed to be a lock to take this year’s title. Drake apparently thought so as well, when he admitted to a friendly $6,000 wager against fellow rapper Game. The pair joked about Drake having to pay the bet after Kentucky surprisingly lost to Wisconsin Saturday night.

“Bet my bro @ChampagnePapi a humble $6,000 on the Wisconsin x Kentucky game,” Game wrote via Instagram. He chalked the win up to Wisconsin starting with a “W,” Saturday’s “blood moon” eclipse, and Wisconsin’s red uniforms.

Instagram Photo

“Great season for the squad,” Drake wrote, aligning his soon-to-be-former $6,000 under a UK basketball. “Incredible group of guys that worked extremely hard under the leadership of @ukcoachcalipari.”

Instagram Photo

Kentucky came into Saturday night’s game with -150 odds of winning the championship, but lost 71-64. The NCAA Championship between Duke and Wisconsin airs Monday at 9:18 pm EST.

