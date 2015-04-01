CLOSE
We’re Buggin’ Because The Cast Of ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Looks Just Like NWA

NWA

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

We’ve been waiting patiently for the Straight About Compton movie, so the new trailer that just dropped will hold us over until summer. This movie looks so good because it seems like it will capture the essence that is NWA. The casting is so spot on it’s eerie, and not just in looks, but the actor’s voices. So it will be interesting how this biopic plays out.

Watch the trailer below.

 

We’re Buggin’ Because The Cast Of ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Looks Just Like NWA was originally published on theurbandaily.com

biopic , n.w.a. , Straight Outta Compton

