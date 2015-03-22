(Watch) Kerry Washington Gives A Passionate Speech For Equality At The GLAAD Media Awards

Kerry Washington brought the crowd to their feet last night when she gave a powerful speech on gender equality, Hollywood diversity and human right. The Scandal star was named the 2015 2015 GLAAD Media Awards Vanguard winner, which is bestowed on those who are allies of the LGBT community. The star-studded event took place in Beverly Hills at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

During Kerry’s speech, she addressed society’s behavior and history that caused communities to work against each other and not come together. Kerry remarked:

Women, poor people, people of color, people with disabilities, gay men, lesbians, bisexuals, trans people, intersex people — we have been pitted against each other and made to feel there are limited seats at the table for those of us who fall into the category of ‘other.’ As a result, we have become afraid of one another. We compete with one another, we judge one another. Sometimes, we betray one another. Sometimes even within our own communities we designate who among us is best suited to represent us and who really shouldn’t even be invited to the party.

Watch Kerry’s rousing speech below.

