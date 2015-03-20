PRESS PLAY: Mary J. Blige’s ‘Doubt’ Video Gives Us Goosebumps

Yasss Mary, take us to church!

Mary J. Blige released the visuals to compliment her emotion single “Doubt” off her album, “The London Sessions” and we’re totally feeling it.

Directed by Ethan Lander, the video shows Mary belting out the emotional lyrics in an empty theater before it fills with adoring fans.

“I’m going to be the best me, I’m sorry if it kills you,” she sings. The song was also

Mary lived in London while recording “the London Sessions” and also collaborated with Grammy award winner Sam Smith on the project.

Can you guys believe this is Mary’s 13th album? She has come a long way from What’s the 411? and My Life. We love how Mary is constantly reinventing herself and remaining relevant in a very fickle industry.

Do you guys love the new single?

