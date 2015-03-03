Getty

Trai Byers is one of the actors on Empire, one of the hottest shows out. As we watch the drama from week to week, we see more of his character, Andre Lyon, who struggles with trying to take over the family business while he copes with bipolar disorder. What do we know about Byers? Take a look at seven things you probably didn’t know about the actor.

1. He graduated from the Yale School of Drama with Lupita Nyong’o.

Getty

3. He also sings just like the rest of his costars.

4. He grew up in a military family and moved all over the United States.

Getty

5. Some of the best advice he ever got was from Oprah about taking pictures. The two worked together in the film, Selma.

Getty

Oprah’s like, “No, no, no, you have to move over, Trai, get in the light. Get in the light. Take a step to the right, now you’re in the light.” I take the picture, and Oprah comes over and grabs my hand and says, “Stay in the light, young man, stay in the light.” It’s something that I keep with me.

6. He almost quit acting to become a pastor.

“I really contemplated changing, going to something else,” he said. “I’m really passionate about God and religion and I thought maybe I’m supposed to be a pastor.”

7. He can play the saxophone.

He played the sax for his role as Nathan Davis in the movie, Jayhawkers.

MORE EMPIRE FROM THE URBAN DAILY

6 Things Every ‘Empire’ Fan Needs To Know About Jussie Smollett

The ‘Empire’ Soundtrack Is Available On Spotify

No One Hates ‘Empire’ More Than 50 Cent: All The Jabs He’s Thrown So Far

7 Facts About ‘Empire’ Star Trai Byers You Probably Didn’t Know was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: