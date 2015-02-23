CLOSE
Cipha Sounds + 5 Others You Probably Didn’t Know Were Signed To Jay Z’s Roc Nation Management

Cipha Sounds Birthday Weekend At Caroline's

Johnny Nunez

Getty

Just a few weeks after announcing his departure from New York radio station Hot 97, Cipha Sounds recently revealed that he has a signed a deal with the management branch of Jay Z’s Roc Nation.

Taking to social media this past Friday (Feb. 20), Roc Nation revealed the news with the following caption:

“Excited to welcome @CiphaSounds to the Roc Nation family, where he will be co-managed by Neil Sirni of York-Hill,” Roc Nation said via Instagram.

Instagram Photo

Jay Z’s Roc Nation Management is home to some of the biggest artists in music today, however, as it’s just the management arm, it sometimes goes unnoticed. Here’s 5 artists you probably didn’t know were signed to Hov’s iconic management department.

Big Sean (Sept. 2014)

Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3

Joseph Okpako

Getty

Through a tweet sent by the organization, Roc Nation announced that Big Sean had penned on the dotted line with their management arm last September. Despite initially stirring some confusion surrounding his deal with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music, Sean later clarified his moves in an interview with Complex.

“I know when we announced we were doing business with Roc Nation people were like, ‘You left Kanye?’ That would be the dumbest thing ever. Just to clarify that, it’s all fam…on G.O.O.D. Music, on the forefront, for life. I’m reppin’ that.”

Kanye and Jay? Not a bad set of mentors.

DJ Mustard (April 2013)

Power 106's Cali Christmas

Tim Mosenfelder

Getty

In April of 2013, Roc Nation’s Management branch announced that it had signed DJ Mustard – one of the hottest and most sought after producers of the last few years. During the latter stages of 2013, Mustard announced that he had signed with Roc Nation as an artist too.

Kylie Minogue (Feb. 2013)

amfAR's 21st Cinema Against AIDS Gala Presented By WORLDVIEW, BOLD FILMS, And BVLGARI - Red Carpet

Dave M. Benett/amfAR14

Getty

Just a couple of months prior to landing DJ Mustard, Jay Z’s Roc Nation Management attracted the signature of pop icon Kylie Minogue.

“Roc Nation would like to welcome Aussie singer, recording artist, songwriter, actress and designer Kylie Minogue to the family,” Roc Nation said at the time.

Meek Mill (May 2012)

BET Hip Hop Awards 2012 - Audience and Show

Rick Diamond

Getty

Hot on the tails of his highly touted mixtape Dreamchasers 2, Roc Nation’s Management branch signed Meek Mill in May of 2012. Joining his fellow Maybach Music Group artist Wale, Meek Mill called the deal “taking things to another level.”

“Yeah, that’s the new deal I put together. Me coming up in this rap game, I was always an underground artist coming up by myself and making all of the moves by myself,” he said. “And my manager – he’s just like me, we’ve been coming up in the streets by ourselves. So we just decided to partner up with Roc Nation and take things to another level.”

Shakira (Feb. 2012)

FBL-WC-2014-MATCH64-GER-ARG-CLOSING

PEDRO UGARTE

Getty

Hov must have really celebrated after landing this one. During the earlier stages of 2012, Roc Nation Management announced that multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Shakira had joined their roster.

Cipha Sounds + 5 Others You Probably Didn't Know Were Signed To Jay Z's Roc Nation Management

