CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

‘I Love New York’ Reality Star Dies After Battle With Colon Cancer

Former I Love New York star Ahmad Givens has passed away after suffering a long battle with cancer. Givens, known as “Real” who went on to have his own spin-off series Real Chance of Love with his brother, dies Friday night after a visit from his family. TMZ is reporting Givens’ brother Kamal aka “Chance”, stated the reality star’s health deteriorated when he fell last month and became bedridden since then.

MUST READ: SAD NEWS: ‘Real Chance Of Love’ Star Diagnosed With Cancer

The reality star was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2013. Givens then proceeded to undergo surgery where his health started to improve. Last year the cancer returned and Givens started chemotherapy treatments. According to Kamal, on Friday night his brother started to have issues with his speech and eyesight while his family paid him a visit. Givens’ loves ones knew it was only a matter of time before he succumbed to the illness. Hours later Givens died. Kamal shared a touching message online about his brother where he stated:

By to my favorite guy in this whole world be in peace we love you forever bro I’ll see you one day soon we shall dance again in God’s kindom forever and ever bro words can’t describe my pain world pray for me!

RELATED STORIES:

Prayers Up: Cincinnati Bengals’ Devon Still Gives Sad Update On Daughter’s Cancer Fight

A Guide To Telling Your Loved Ones You Have Cancer

SAD NEWS: ‘Dee’ From ‘What’s Happening’ Reveals Shocking Cancer Diagnosis

‘I Love New York’ Reality Star Dies After Battle With Colon Cancer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Real and Chance , Real Chance of Love

Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close