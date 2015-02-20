CLOSE
What Suing Ferguson Police Department Really Means [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Reports say the Department of Justice plan to sue the Ferguson Police Department for racial bias policing. But what does this really mean? Listen to the audio player to hear Jeff Johnson explain in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know.

Click here for more 3 Things You Should Know from Jeff Johnson and listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

Eighteen-year-old Mike Brown’s death at the hands of police inspired passionate protests in his hometown of Ferguson, Missouri and new questions about racism and police brutality. Here are just some of the unforgettable images since August.

Department Of Justice , Ferguson , Jeff Johnson

Not now
Close