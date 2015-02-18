CLOSE
Afroman Arrested For Punching Woman On Stage At Concert

Remember Afroman, the one-hit wonder for his song “Because I Got High?” The rapper was arrested in Biloxi, Miss. for punching a fan on stage on Tuesday.

Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Edgar Foreman, was in the middle of performing a song on guitar while a woman danced on stage behind him. From the video, obtained by TMZ, she gets closer to Afroman, and that’s when he reached back and punched her. The woman fell to the floor, and Afroman went back to playing his guitar. A man gets up on stage to help the woman out, but he didn’t want to be Afroman’s next hit, so he put his hands up in defense.

Police took Afroman off stage arrested him outside. He was later released on a $330 bond. His rep blames the incident on the lack of security. From Billboard:

“This was a completely involuntary reflex reaction to people infringing on his stage space,” his rep said in a prepared statement. “It was uncharacteristic behavior that was initiated by outside uncontrolled forces.”

His rep blamed a lack of security at the venue — something included on his rider — and noted Afroman often has trouble with fans coming onstage.

