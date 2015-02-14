With love headlines and 50 Shades Of Grey dominating headlines on Valentine’s Day, plenty of talk about current and hopeful romances is circulating. In an upcoming interview with Meredith Viera, Vivica Fox will be getting candid about a former flame.

‘He is absolutely the love of my life,’ Fox said of 50 Cent in an excerpt from an upcoming interview with Meredith Viera obtained by Us Weekly. ‘I really, really cared for him and I loved him very, very much and I always will, but he just wasn’t right for me. That’s hard when you really, really love a person in your heart, you want to be with them, but you finally have to say, ‘He’s just not right for me.’

Fox and 50 split in 2003 after making a high profile debut as a couple at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. While both have moved on, they have both talked about how moving in different directions and travel demands taxed their relationship. Vivica Fox and 50 Cent reunited on screen in 2009, when Fox co-starred in a video for the single ‘Do You Think About Me.’ You can read the full excerpt from Fox’s interview on The Meredith Viera Show at Us Weekly’s website.

Vivica Fox Says 50 Cent Was ‘Absolutely The Love Of My Life’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

