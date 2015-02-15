CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Stephen Curry Wins NBA Foot Locker Three-Point Contest

With a percentage of 39.9 from the three-point line this season, Stephen Curry has been lighting it up from deep. He’s been hitting pull up threes and step back threes, so the prevailing wisdom was that standstill threes weren’t a problem. The prevailing wisdom was right, as Curry connected on 13 consecutive shots to win the Foot Locker Three-Point Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Houston’s James Harden, San Antonio’s Marco Belinelli, Portland’s Wesley Matthews, and the Los Angeles Clippers’ J.J. Redick were all eliminated in the first round. Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving put up a score of 17 in the championship round, but he ultimately fell to Curry’s score of 27.

Curry set an NBA record with 272 three-pointers in a season two years ago. For additional NBA All-Star Weekend coverage, continue visiting TheUrbanDaily.

Stephen Curry Wins NBA Foot Locker Three-Point Contest was originally published on theurbandaily.com

stephen curry

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close