CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

OVO Season Is Upon Us: Drake & Nas Set To Perform Together Tonight

Nas Hosts Party

It really is all about Drake right now, eh?

Hot on the heels of the surprise release of his latest project If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, Sprite’s official Twitter page fired out a tweet revealing that Drake and Queensbridge lyricist Nas are set to perform together for the first time tonight (Feb. 13).

“It’s hip hop history in the making. @Drake & @Nas share the stage for the 1st time at the #SpriteConcert tomorrow,” the drinks company tweeted.

Little information is known about exactly when or where this concert is scheduled to take place but it appears that the concert is a part of NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

According to HotNewHipHop, the only other time Drizzy and Nas have hit the stage together was alongside J. Cole at the 2011 OVO Fest.

Sprite’s tweet can be seen below:

OVO Season Is Upon Us: Drake & Nas Set To Perform Together Tonight was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Drake , Nas

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close