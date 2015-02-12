CLOSE
Videos
Home

Joseline Hernandez Thinks She Inspired Cookie’s Character On ‘Empire’

joseline hernandez empire cookie

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta reality star Joseline Hernandez is out in the world thinking that she was the inspiration for Empire’s Cookie. Really.

“I know Cookie been taking some lessons from me. I mean, where do you think she get it from? That ain’t all her character, that’s Joseline Hernandez’s character, honey. I know it for a fact. Shout out to Miss Cookie though,” she said.

In other Joseline, Stevie J news, the couple stopped to talk to cameras after visiting court where Stevie faced a judge over back child support payments, yesterday. Instead of taking responsibility for his non-payments, he kinda blamed his children and said, “they go through a check really quick.”

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

The Lowdown: Tonight’s ‘Empire’ Recap

The Explosive Trailer For ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Is Finally Here! [VIDEO]

Snoop Dogg Dissed The Entire Grammys With One Telling Macklemore Photo

Joseline Hernandez Thinks She Inspired Cookie’s Character On ‘Empire’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Cookie , Empire , Joseline Hernandez , Love and Hip Hop Atlanta , Stevie J , Taraji P Henson

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close