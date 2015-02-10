CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Morris Day Performed ‘Jungle Love’ With Pop Stars Who Weren’t Alive When He Was Huge

morris day haim

Jimmy Kimmel and his quest to be number one in nostalgia decided to go one step further and unite Morris Day and the pop band, Haim, for one hell of a mashup for Jimmy Kimmel Live.

They performed “Jungle Love” as Morris Day and the Haim (but also featuring Day’s band, The Time) as part of Kimmel’s mashup series that the show is doing for February. Watch below.

Being that “Jungle Love” was released in 1984 and Haim’s oldest member was born in 1986, here’s some facts from the year the young women might not have known. You know, because they weren’t born and all. Here’s some facts about 1984:

1. Ghostbusters was the number one movie of the year.

ghostbusters poster

2. The Apple Mac computer was introduced.

apple mac

3. Michael Jackson took home 8 Grammys, a record he currently holds with Santana.

michael jackson grammys

4. The very first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle comic book went on sale.

TMNT comic cover

5. The Cosby Show debuted.

slide13-ytv-cosbyshow-watn-00-coverphoto-jpg_215029

6. The Los Angeles Raiders won the Super Bowl.

SB_AllenMarcus

7. This commercial was kind of a big deal

 

8. Vanessa Williams lost her Miss America crown due to her nude photo scandal.

9. Marvin Gaye was shot by his father the day before his birthday.

10.  Purple Rain was released.

Photo of PRINCE

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Spider-Man Will Appear With The Avengers In Upcoming Marvel Films

Whoopi Sets Kanye Straight: ‘Everybody On That Stage Was A Real Artist’

The Explosive Trailer For ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Is Finally Here! [VIDEO]

Morris Day Performed ‘Jungle Love’ With Pop Stars Who Weren’t Alive When He Was Huge was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close