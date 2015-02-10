CLOSE
Here’s How You Can See Kanye’s All Star Concert For Free

Following last week’s announcement that Kanye West would be performing live in NYC, many Yeezy enthusiasts were left scrambling through the Internet in search of ways to be there live.

However, Life+Times today revealed that they are set to offer a livestream of the concert. It will be available on the site’s YouTube account at 8PM (EST) on Thursday (Feb. 12).

If you’re looking to head up the event live, it takes place in the Flatiron District of Manhattan this coming Thursday as a part of a Roc Nation-hosted NBA All-Star Weekend. Last year’s NBA MVP Kevin Durant is scheduled to co-host the HTC-sponsored event alongside Mr. West.

For more information on the first annual “Rock City Classic,” head here.

Life+Times dropped this promotional video earlier today:

