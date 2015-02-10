CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Had Sex At An Obama Event

The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

When asked by Extra where the best place singer John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had sex in public, and Teigen replied, “the Obama thing.”

Yes, the “All of Me” singer and model got freaky at an event by Barack Obama, but don’t worry, it didn’t happen in the White House. Legend agreed that it didn’t happen there, and it was before Obama got elected but he didn’t feel comfortable talking about the situation.

The best part to come out of it all was the pained expression Legend gave when his wife walked away from the cameras. It went kind of like this:

hgiy0

But if having sex with your supermodel wife in public is the worst thing you can feel uncomfortable about, then consider yourself lucky. Watch the clip below.

 

 

 

John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Had Sex At An Obama Event was originally published on theurbandaily.com

chrissy teigen , John Legend , sex

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close