CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Catherine L. Hughes Named To Board Of Trustees Of Foundation For Renowned Art Collection

Catherine L. Hughes (Courtesy of The Barnes Foundation)

Catherine L. Hughes (Courtesy of the Barnes Foundation)

Catherine L. Hughes, founder and chairperson of Radio One, Inc., the largest African American-owned and operated broadcast company in the U.S., is one three new board of trustees appointed to the board of the Barnes Foundation, according to statement released Wednesday. The Philadelphia-based group supports education, fine arts and horticulture.

“The board and staff of the Barnes Foundation join me in welcoming John, Cathy and Gregory to the Board of Trustees,” Joseph Neubauer, Chairman of the Barnes Foundation Board of Trustees, said in a prepared statement. “They each bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. We thank them in advance for their service as we continue to steward this world-class educational institution.”

Hughes’ Radio One, Inc. is an urban-oriented, multimedia company that primarily targets African-American and urban consumers, which currently owns and operates 54 broadcast stations located in 16 urban markets in the U.S., and is the parent corporation of TV One, Reach Media and Interactive One. NewsOne is a division of Interactive One. Radio One became a public company in 1999, making Hughes the first African-American woman to chair a publicly held corporation.

In addition to Hughes, the release states that the following two members were also elected to the board:

John J. Aglialoro, who was born in Philadelphia and is a graduate of Temple University, is an entrepreneur who has owned and operated a variety of businesses over the past 40 years as chairman and co-founder of UM Holdings Ltd. of Haddonfield, N.J. Aglialoro, among other things, serves as chairman of CYBEX, a manufacturer of commercial exercise equipment owned by UM Holdings.

Gregory Charles Miller is a graduate of Lincoln University and owner of GMP Consortium, LLC. He began a 37-year career in the pharmaceutical industry as a quality control Inspector at what is now Merck & Co., and joined what is now GlaxoSmithKline in 1986 and rose through the ranks to director of third party auditing.

The Barnes Foundation was established by Albert C. Barnes in 1922 to “promote the advancement of education and the appreciation of the fine arts and horticulture.” The foundation, according to the release, holds one of the finest collections of post-impressionist and early modern paintings, with extensive works by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Henri Rousseau, Amedeo Modigliani, Chaim Soutine, and Giorgio de Chirico.

SEE ALSO: St. Louis Cops Threaten Slowdown Over Civilian Oversight Board [VIDEO]

Catherine L. Hughes Named To Board Of Trustees Of Foundation For Renowned Art Collection was originally published on newsone.com

Barnes Foundation , Catherine Hughes , Cathy Hughes , Radio One

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close