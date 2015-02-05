Catherine L. Hughes Named To Board Of Trustees Of Foundation For Renowned Art Collection

Catherine L. Hughes, founder and chairperson of Radio One, Inc., the largest African American-owned and operated broadcast company in the U.S., is one three new board of trustees appointed to the board of the Barnes Foundation, according to statement released Wednesday. The Philadelphia-based group supports education, fine arts and horticulture.

“The board and staff of the Barnes Foundation join me in welcoming John, Cathy and Gregory to the Board of Trustees,” Joseph Neubauer, Chairman of the Barnes Foundation Board of Trustees, said in a prepared statement. “They each bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. We thank them in advance for their service as we continue to steward this world-class educational institution.”

Hughes’ Radio One, Inc. is an urban-oriented, multimedia company that primarily targets African-American and urban consumers, which currently owns and operates 54 broadcast stations located in 16 urban markets in the U.S., and is the parent corporation of TV One, Reach Media and Interactive One. NewsOne is a division of Interactive One. Radio One became a public company in 1999, making Hughes the first African-American woman to chair a publicly held corporation.

In addition to Hughes, the release states that the following two members were also elected to the board:

John J. Aglialoro, who was born in Philadelphia and is a graduate of Temple University, is an entrepreneur who has owned and operated a variety of businesses over the past 40 years as chairman and co-founder of UM Holdings Ltd. of Haddonfield, N.J. Aglialoro, among other things, serves as chairman of CYBEX, a manufacturer of commercial exercise equipment owned by UM Holdings.

Gregory Charles Miller is a graduate of Lincoln University and owner of GMP Consortium, LLC. He began a 37-year career in the pharmaceutical industry as a quality control Inspector at what is now Merck & Co., and joined what is now GlaxoSmithKline in 1986 and rose through the ranks to director of third party auditing.

The Barnes Foundation was established by Albert C. Barnes in 1922 to “promote the advancement of education and the appreciation of the fine arts and horticulture.” The foundation, according to the release, holds one of the finest collections of post-impressionist and early modern paintings, with extensive works by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Henri Rousseau, Amedeo Modigliani, Chaim Soutine, and Giorgio de Chirico.

