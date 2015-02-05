CLOSE
[Update] Family Paying Last Respects To Bobbi Kristina Brown

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Update: Bobby Brown’s lawyer released this statement on Thursday: “If we issued a statement every time the media published a false report regarding this matter, that’s all we would be doing 24 hours a day. This is false, just as is the vast majority of the other reporting that is currently taking place.”

According to various media reports, Bobbi Kristina Brown is brain dead and family members are coming to the hospital to pay their last respects to the 21 year old.

Whoa: Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Husband Nick Gordon Banned From Hospital After Brawl

People Magazine reports a source close to the family saying on the state of Bobbi’s father Bobby Brown The news was especially devastating to her father” and “Bobby has been crying nonstop since yesterday.” Also, today is Bobby Brown’s Birthday. These updates are definitely not good but we will continue to keep Bobbi Kristina in our prayers.

