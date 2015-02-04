Everyone’s Watching ‘Empire’ These Days… Even Michelle Obama!

It seems like the entire nation is checking for Empire, even the President!

President Barack Obama appeared on The Rickey Smiley Show this week, and shared that First Lady Michelle Obama is a big fan of FOX’s hit new show.

“Michelle is real big on Empire. She’s gotten really into it. I frankly have not had a chance to see it yet, but I love the actors in it, so I hope that she’s DVR’ing so I can watch.”

In addition to talking must-see TV, President Obama talked about the importance of signing up for healthcare, the free college tuition bill and the 2016 presidential election.

Listen to the full interview below, and head over to The Rickey Smiley Show for more of the presidential exclusive.

