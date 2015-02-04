CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Teyana Taylor Accuses RHOA’s Porsha Williams Of Stealing Clothing Line Name

0 reads
Leave a comment

TeyanaVsPorsha Collage

Another day and a Real Housewives of Atlanta star is yet again caught up in some online drama. Teyana Taylor is slamming RHOA’s Porsha Williams for allegedly jacking her clothing line’s name. Earlier today, Porsha notified her fans she would be releasing a new t-shirt with the design, “#unbothered” written on the front. Seemed innocent enough except for one thing, Teyana has a clothing line but that exact name! The singer put Porsha on notice today when Porsha uploaded the shirt and informed fans when they can purchase it.

Once Teyana got word about Porsha’s t-shirt, she swooped inside of her Instagram comments and stated:

No it won’t be coming out because unbothered is my clothing line, legally as well & u follow me so I’m sure you know what it is.

 

Teyana vs Porsha Instagram

Porsha quietly removed Teyana’s comment and hasn’t said a peep about the IG dust up. To be fair to Teyana, she has been notifying her fans about her line from late last year. So if Porsha has in fact been following her on IG for a while she may have some explaining to do.

MUST READ: Is Porsha Williams Returning Full-Time To The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

RELATED STORIES:

Reality Show Shade: Porsha Williams RIPS RHOA Claudia Jordan’s Accusations On Dating A Married Man

Porsha Williams Explains Most Recent Arrest

Porsha Williams Gets Sugar Daddy Website Offer

Teyana Taylor Accuses RHOA’s Porsha Williams Of Stealing Clothing Line Name was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Porsha Williams , teyana taylor

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chucky’s Back! Watch The Trailer For The New…
 22 hours ago
02.08.19
Don’t Be Scurred: Horror Movie Killers Ranked From…
 23 hours ago
02.08.19
The Rewind: ‘Glass’ Comes With A ‘Trigger Warning’
 24 hours ago
02.08.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 1 day ago
02.08.19
All The Plex: Chris Brown, Offset Really Want…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Cardi B Just Dropped A Fire New Fairytale…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Former First Overall Pick Markelle Fultz Has Been…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Daelynn Settle Talks Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey,…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’
 2 days ago
02.07.19
FBI Reportedly Working Closely With The Cast And…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
The Black History Play – “What If There…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 3 days ago
02.06.19
Support Emerges For the College Professor Who Accused…
 3 days ago
02.06.19
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 3 days ago
02.06.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close