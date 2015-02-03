Ava DuVernay Set to Bring ‘Queen Sugar’ Adaptation to OWN

Selma director Ava DuVernay is working on a new project for OWN. The Golden Globe and Academy Award nominee is set to adapt the book Queen Sugar for the network, and will write, produce, and direct the film. Queen Sugar, a novel penned by author Natalie Baszile, is the story of a woman who trades the flashy life she has with her young daughter in Los Angeles and moves to the Louisiana sugar cane farm left to her by her recently deceased father.

This will be DuVernay’s first original project for OWN. So far, there is no word on who will star in the film or when it will air, but production is set to begin later this year.

