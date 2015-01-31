CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Bobbi Kristina Found Unconscious In Bathtub

Bobbi Kristina Brown is in recovery after being found unconscious in a bathtub.

The one-time reality star is breathing again after she was discovered passed out in the by her husband, Nick Gordon, and a friend. TMZ.com reports that Nick immediately started performing CPR as emergency crews were called.

MUST READ: Bobbi Kristina Kind Of Apologizes For Angela Bassett Insults

Authorities in Georgia said Bobbi was rushed to a nearby hospital once cops and paramedics arrived, and doctors were able to stabilize her breathing. It’s not clear what may have caused Bobbi Kristina to pass out at this time.

Perhaps the most chilling thing about this situation is that her mother, the legendary Whitney Houston, died in a similar fashion around this time just three years ago. She passed away the night before the Grammys, and her body was discovered in a bathtub.

READ MORE:

‘Whitney’ Movie Nabs Big Ratings For Lifetime

Black Twitter-Approved: The 25 Best Reactions To ‘Whitney’

AM BUZZ: Bobbi K’s Drug Addiction Exposed?; K. Michelle Jacks Mary & More…

Bobbi Kristina Found Unconscious In Bathtub was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Bobbi Kristina , whitney houston

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close