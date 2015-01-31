CLOSE
Ne-Yo’s ‘Non-Fiction’ Projected For A Top 10 Chart Debut

Billboard magazine reports little movement is expected at the top of their Billboard 200 album sales chart, with Taylor Swift continuing to dominate sales. But one artist who is expected to impact both Billboard’s chart and the weekly SoundScan tally is Ne-Yo. Based on projections from music industry news site, HitsDailyDouble.com, Ne-Yo is projected to sell between 30,000 and 35,000 copies of his most recent album, Non-Fiction. If the projections hold up, Ne-Yo will have earned the distinction of all six of his albums arriving to top 10 debuts on the charts.

Non-Fiction was released January 27 via Motown to somewhat mixed reviews. The album earned an average Metacritic score of 59—with high marks from the likes of Entertainment Weekly but lower scores from Complex and Rolling Stone.

The album’s lead single, ‘She Knows’ featuring Juicy J entered the Billboard ‘Hot 100’ singles chart at the #50 spot before peaking at the #38 spot during a 10-week run. Updated versions of both the Billboard 200 chart and SoundScan’s weekly sales report with finalized sales figures will be available Wednesday, February 4.

Ne-Yo’s ‘Non-Fiction’ Projected For A Top 10 Chart Debut was originally published on theurbandaily.com

