Bobbi Kristina, Whitney Houston‘s daughter was found unresponsive in a bathtub by her husband and friend in Atlanta this morning.

Her husband attempted CPR until police arrived on the scene to take over.

She has been rushed to the hospital and is now stabilized and breathing.

UPDATE: After being treated and revived at a Roswell, Georgia hospital early Saturday morning, TMZ reports medical authorities are taking additional measures to stabilize Bobbi Kristina Brown.

‘Sources close to the family tell TMZ Bobbi Kristina has been placed in a medically induced coma for swelling of the brain,’ the website reported at approximately 2:00 pm PST.

Earlier Saturday, Roswell Police Department Spokeswoman Lisa Holland confirmed Brown was alive at the hospital, and hospital sources confirmed she was breathing but wouldn’t disclose if it was on her own or with the aid of a ventilator. Brown’s father, Bobby Brown is believed to be on his way to Roswell to be with his daughter and family. The reports come nearly three years to the day when Brown’s mother, Whitney Houston, was found dead on February 11 in the bathtub of a Beverly Hills Hotel.

The Urban Daily reached out to the Roswell, GA police department for further details. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

[UPDATE] Bobbi Kristina Brown In Medically Induced Coma was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: