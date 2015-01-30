Sneak-Peek At The Super Bowl Commercials Before The Big Game

Part of the Super Bowl fun lies in the big game’s ads. Every year, much is said and done about the commercials that run during the Super Bowl and sometimes they even get more love than the game.

This year, the fun continues as big game ads continue to wow Super Bowl viewers. Only now, we can preview some of these ads online prior to game day. Here’s a look at some of this year’s biggest Super Bowl commercials.

Kim Kardashian: T-Mobile

Kim Kardashian pokes fun at herself and her public image with this self-centered ad that also plays up on her selfie game. Nothing like a little depreciating Kardashian humor.

The Brady Bunch: Snickers

Danny Trejo and Steve Buscemi may not have been stars of “The Brady Bunch.” But in this ad for Snickers, the two do a great job of playing Marsha and Jan. It’s a great laugh and a cool trip back in time to a classic comedy.

Snoop Dogg & Hanger: EAT24

Okay, so maybe Snoop Dogg and Gilbert Gottfried isn’t the combo you were looking for. But you have to admit it’s interesting. Here’s a look at the comedy they cooked up for EAT24.

Pay With Lovin’: McDonalds

Imagine going up to pay for your McDonald’s order and being told you don’t have to pay with a credit card or with cash. Instead, you have to talk about someone you love. Sounds amazing? Well, here’s what happens in a heart warming ad that may make you call a loved one.

Pierce Brosnan: Kia

When you see Pierce Brosnan, you basically think about James Bond, right? Well, here’s another look at Bond in action. Does Bond drive a Kia? Well, not really, but Brosnan might, especially if you promise fire works.

Terminator Genisys

Okay, so we knew Arnold Shwarzenegger would be back, but he’s come back to the Terminator series yet again. This ad is of course meant to promote the latest Terminator film and yes, Arnold returns for this one, too.

Katie Couric & Bryant Gumbel: BMW

Bryant Gumbel and Katie Couric bring history to this ad. So, you know the Internet, right? You’re on it every day. You basically live on it. But back in the day (it may seem like prehistoric times, but it wasn’t that long ago), no one really knew what the Internet was. Here, Couric and Gumbel analyze the wonders of the interwebs and technology while rolling in style.

NFL Stars: WIX.com

Terrell Owens, Brett Favre and Emmett Smith may not be in this year’s Super Bowl, but they are set to be in this big game ad. Here’s a look at life after the NFL.

Mindy Kaling: Nationwide

What if you were invisible? Would you steal a bunch of ice cream? Sunbathe while naked? Shower in a car wash? Well, that’s what Mindy Kaling decided to do here.

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

Guess it’s time for another Hot Tub Time Machine. The second installment of the film is due February 20 and here’s the film’s big game ad.

Budweiser: Clydesdale

If you have a choice between two different types of beers, Budweiser wants you to know it’s not much of a choice. To prove their point, they sent out their beloved Clydesdales.

Real Life Pac Man: Bud Light

The Big Game apparently made Bud Light think of an old school game. So, they set out to create a real life Pac Man game. The classic arcade game came to life in a night club setting and one lucky guy got to run through it as if he was Pac Man.

Fable: Mercedes Benz

Here’s a Mercedes Benz twist to the old tortoise and the hare tale. Apparently, we’ve been lied to our whole lives about how this fable goes.

Mophie

If you feel like you’re powerless without your phone being charged, this ad may speak to your heart. Insanity ensues without your phone being properly charged, right? Here’s what happens when the man upstairs is faced with that same problem.

“How Great I Am”: Toyota

Amy Purdy shows us how great she is while Muhammad Ali’s iconic words echo throughout this ad. Want inspiration? You’ve found it.

Sneak-Peek At The Super Bowl Commercials Before The Big Game was originally published on theurbandaily.com

