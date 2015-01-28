CLOSE
Kevin Durant Just Can’t Seem To Escape The Famous Lil B Hex

Lil B’s storied feud with Kevin Durant doesn’t look like it’s going to end and actually, it seems like B’s just getting started.

“The curse is still real,” Lil B said during a Warriors World podcast. “KD has been avoiding me, but like I said, it’s all around the locker room, his teammates tease him about it and he even talked to me about it awhile back.” If his beloved Golden State Warriors were to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Lil B explained, he’ll be present for the match-up.

“I’m there. I’m buying the tickets,” he said. “I’m coming…I’m there. That’s what I’m saying. Have me there when you want me. We already know I’m that kryptonite. He can’t deny it.”

So it looks like Durant’s got more to worry about when it comes to the infamous Lil B hex.

Kevin Durant Just Can’t Seem To Escape The Famous Lil B Hex was originally published on theurbandaily.com

photos
