CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Big Sean Admits This One Line In “I.D.F.W.U” Is About Naya Rivera

Complex_BigSean

Complex

As news of Big Sean’s upcoming album title, Dark Sky Paradise, began circulating, Complex announced that the G.O.O.D. Music emcee is also covering the upcoming issue.

In the article, Sean discussed his high-profile relationship with Glee star Naya Rivera, the rapper’s former fiancee who, among other things, accused him of stealing a Rolex upon their breakup.

“First of all, why would I have to steal a Rolex?” Sean asked in the interview. “Second of all, every Rolex that I have, I have receipts for, papers for, certificates of authenticity for. I would never steal a Rolex from anybody. You see that tweet got deleted in like 20 seconds.”

The Sean/Rivera breakup was followed by “I.D.F.W.U.” Naturally, many people thought the song was inspired by the relationship. However, the rapper explained that much of the song was completed while he was still with Rivera, except for the fact that he went back after his wedding was called off and “wrote the last verse including the line, ‘and everyday I wake up celebrating shit, why? ‘Cause I just dodged a bullet from a crazy bitch.’”

Still, Sean added that the song “did not come from a bitter place at all.”

Complex’s upcoming issue is also set to feature Jennifer Lopez on a separate cover.

Big Sean Admits This One Line In “I.D.F.W.U” Is About Naya Rivera was originally published on theurbandaily.com

big sean

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close