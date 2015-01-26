Complex

As news of Big Sean’s upcoming album title, Dark Sky Paradise, began circulating, Complex announced that the G.O.O.D. Music emcee is also covering the upcoming issue.

In the article, Sean discussed his high-profile relationship with Glee star Naya Rivera, the rapper’s former fiancee who, among other things, accused him of stealing a Rolex upon their breakup.

“First of all, why would I have to steal a Rolex?” Sean asked in the interview. “Second of all, every Rolex that I have, I have receipts for, papers for, certificates of authenticity for. I would never steal a Rolex from anybody. You see that tweet got deleted in like 20 seconds.”

The Sean/Rivera breakup was followed by “I.D.F.W.U.” Naturally, many people thought the song was inspired by the relationship. However, the rapper explained that much of the song was completed while he was still with Rivera, except for the fact that he went back after his wedding was called off and “wrote the last verse including the line, ‘and everyday I wake up celebrating shit, why? ‘Cause I just dodged a bullet from a crazy bitch.’”

Still, Sean added that the song “did not come from a bitter place at all.”

Complex’s upcoming issue is also set to feature Jennifer Lopez on a separate cover.

Big Sean Admits This One Line In “I.D.F.W.U” Is About Naya Rivera was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: