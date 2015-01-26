CLOSE
She’s Innocent: Kenya Moore Denies RHOA’s ‘Black Wives Matter’ Tacky Ad

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore is finally speaking out on allegations she is responsible for a disgusting “ad.” Last week many were up in arms over posters which surfaced in Atlanta, featuring Kenya and her RHOA co-stars with the slogan, “Black Wives Matter.” The ad is a clear disrespect of the “Black Lives Matter” movement, which was made to shine a light on the racism against Blacks shortly after the shooting death of unarmed Florida teen Trayvon Martin. The movement has spread nationwide once more unarmed black men were killed by the hands of police officers.

MUST READ: Gone With The Wind Madness: Is Kenya Moore Behind The Tacky ‘Black Lives Matter’ Ad?? 

While Bravo has vehemently denied being behind the grotesque posters, an unknown company put the blame squarely at Kenya’s feet. The anonymous company e-mailed RealityTea where they claimed:

We would like to start by apologizing for our involvement in the Black Wives Matter Bravo TV Real Housewives of Atlanta posters. This was never supposed to happen the way it did. We are part of a design team from Chicago that also works out of New York City. We were hired by who we believe was a representative of Ms. Kenya Moore in early December to design and print these posters.

We are deeply sorry for propagating social injustice and pain in America.  We are coming out about this because it has conflicted with our morals as a multi-racial design team.  Major corporations and celebrities continue to exploit our culture for economic gain and as designers need to begin to stand our ground.

Now, Kenya has finally responded to the charges and told Jet magazine,

I am not sure where this story surfaced from, but it is a lie and Ms. Moore had nothing to do with those posters.  She has nothing but respect for RHOA and Bravo and would never disparage the show.

Glad she put that foolishness to rest. If it wasn’t Kenya, then who’s framing her? Already we can think of three suspects off the tops of our heads…

She’s Innocent: Kenya Moore Denies RHOA’s ‘Black Wives Matter’ Tacky Ad was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

