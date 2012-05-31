Is The Weeknd About To Sign To Bad Boy Records?

Canadian singer The Weeknd may finally score a record deal all of his fans wished he would’ve gotten after his first mixtape.

Drake, who is a frequent collaborator, hinted to MTV News that The Weeknd was fielding record deal offers from different labels. He wouldn’t say anything more other than the Weeknd was working on a label situation. Now a picture surfaces showing The Weeknd enjoying Memorial Day Weekend with none other than the career killer hip-hop mogul Diddy. The two were seen hanging out in Miami along with other random friends and Diddy’s special artist Cassie.

Although it’s a good look for The Weeknd to have so many people wanting to sign him, I sincerely hope he pays attention to the fine print if he decides to deal with Diddy. Diddy is notorious for pushing his artists into iron clad contracts that benefit him more than the artist. I’m sure I don’t need to list all the Bad Boy acts who have had to go through hell, fire, and brimstone to get out of their contracts with him.

What do you think of The Weeknd signing to Bad Boy Records?

