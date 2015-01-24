CLOSE
Jill Scott, Eve, Regina Hall Star in Lifetime’s ‘With This Ring’

Last weekend, Lifetime premiered the Whitney Houston biopic, WhitneyDespite the overall mixed reviews and controversy surrounding the Angela Bassett-directed project, which starred Yaya DaCosta in nothing short of a breakout role and featured Deborah Cox’s mesmerizing vocals, Whitney proved to be a ratings boon for the network.

Tomorrow night, Lifetime is set to premier the original film, With This Ring, starring songstress Jill Scott, Regina Hall (Think Like a Man, About Last Night), rapper/actress Eve Jeffers-Cooper, and Brooklyn Sudano (My Wife and Kids).  Based on the book The Vow by mybrownbaby.com creator Denene Millner, former Essence Magazine Editor-in-Chief Angela Burt-Murray, and Ebony Magazine Editor-in-Chief Mitzi Miller, With This Ring follows the story of three single women (Scott, Hall, and Jeffers-Cooper) who, after their friend’s (Sudano) wedding, make a pact to get married within a year.

With This Ring was adapted for the screen by Nzingha Stewart, and airs on Lifetime at 8PM EST Saturday, January 24.

