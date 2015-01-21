CLOSE
Drake Receives A TEDdy Bear From Donnie Wahlberg… And Maybe A ‘Ted 2′ Role?

Later this year Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and actor Mark Wahlberg will return with Ted 2, a sequel to their huge 2012 hit, Ted. And it looks like the film may have some major rap cred.

Ted 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 26, and Instagram posts hint that Drake might make a surprise cameo.

A picture of Drake on the set of the Universal Pictures set surfaced on Instagram recently and leaves us all wondering what his appearance might bring.

Drake also recently posted a short video on Instagram himself thanking Wahlberg’s brother Donnie for a talking Ted replica.

 

