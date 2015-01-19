You’ve Got To See What The NBA Did To Honor MLK

Honoring a pioneer such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is something that should happen at least once a month. Who knows where we’d be as a society if not for his leadership and sacrifice? And much like Dr. King, it takes an unmatched level of courage to fight against a stereotype, prejudice, social injustice, and/or discrimination. These particular barriers have existed for many years, but at some point, there had to be a “first” to break down these walls.

To honor the legendary reverend, the NBA is set to premiere “Barrier Breakers” during special telecasts during today’s games. This very powerful and inspiring ad can be viewed below.

Rest well, King.

