CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Fabolous Meets Mike Brown, Sr. In Missouri

Fabolous recently traveled to St. Louis, M0. to meet Mike Brown Sr., father of slain teen, Mike Brown, Jr. 

The two posed for a photograph that was posted on Instagram with their hands up in tribute to Mike Brown Jr., whose controversial death in 2014 at the hands of Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.

“It was important to me as a brother, as a man and as a father to go to Ferguson and see it for myself and to also meet Michael Brown Sr.,” Fabolous said in a statement on Instagram. “His strength gives us all strength! My heart, prayers, and respect go out to the Brown family.”

View the image below.

Fabolous Meets Mike Brown, Sr. In Missouri was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Fabolous , Mike Brown Sr.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close