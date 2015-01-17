Kenya Moore Explains Lupita Nyong’o Golden Globe Snub

Kenya Moore wants you beauties to know that Lupita Nyong’o didn’t shut her down at the Golden Globes.

The former Miss USA gave plenty of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans something to kiki about when she tweeted that the Oscar-winning actress refused to snap some pics after the awards. The public assumed, of course, that Kenya was commenting on an incident she’d had with Lupita.

Picture it: A room full of celebs mixing, mingling and raising toasts in various rounds of congratulations. Lots of smiles; lots of selfies. According to UsMagazine.com, Kenya was among the revelers at one such post Golden Globe bash when she loudly asked Lupita to take a picture with her.

We know by now that the request was promptly denied as Lupita twirled away to continue partying. However, the “RHOA” star claims in a new tweet that Us Weekly got one crucial detail wrong.

Funny how a neg story gets legs. I NEVER asked 4 a photo my friend did & was denied. #Alisterproblems LOL still proud of her — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) January 16, 2015

We’re gonna leave that #Alisterproblems hashtag alone for now (*side eye*), but we did notice that Lupita had no problem getting a snapshot with another one of her peers after the Golden Globes last Sunday.

Maybe Kenya’s friend didn’t meet the requirements to get in the same picture of Lupita? Maybe she was only taking shots with award winners that night!

