Kenya Moore Explains Lupita Nyong'o Golden Globe Snub

Kenya Moore wants you beauties to know that Lupita Nyong’o didn’t shut her down at the Golden Globes.

The former Miss USA gave plenty of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans something to kiki about when she tweeted that the Oscar-winning actress refused to snap some pics after the awards. The public assumed, of course, that Kenya was commenting on an incident she’d had with Lupita.

Picture it: A room full of celebs mixing, mingling and raising toasts in various rounds of congratulations. Lots of smiles; lots of selfies. According to UsMagazine.com, Kenya was among the revelers at one such post Golden Globe bash when she loudly asked Lupita to take a picture with her.

We know by now that the request was promptly denied as Lupita twirled away to continue partying. However, the “RHOA” star claims in a new tweet that Us Weekly got one crucial detail wrong.

MUST READ: PM BUZZ: Kenya Moore Shades Lupita & More

We’re gonna leave that #Alisterproblems hashtag alone for now (*side eye*), but we did notice that Lupita had no problem getting a snapshot with another one of her peers after the Golden Globes last Sunday.

Instagram Photo

Maybe Kenya’s friend didn’t meet the requirements to get in the same picture of Lupita? Maybe she was only taking shots with award winners that night!

Kenya Moore Explains Lupita Nyong’o Golden Globe Snub was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kenya Moore , Lupita Nyong’o

photos
