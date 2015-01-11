CLOSE
Here She Is: Lance Gross Reveals Daughter In Adorable New Pic!

Lance Gross has finally graced us with a shot of his new daughter, and (of course) she is absolutely adorable.

With Berkeley Brynn Gross making her grand entrance into the world in late November, Lance spent the holidays loving life as a new dad. Only a privileged few have gotten to see his baby girl’s face, but he’s supplied the public with obscured shots of his little angel.

That changed this weekend, when the handsome actor/photographer posted a picture of Berkeley to his Instagram. Not that her picture wasn’t already precious, but the fact that she had a huge smile for her introduction to the world made the shot even sweeter!

Instagram Photo

Here She Is: Lance Gross Reveals Daughter In Adorable New Pic! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

