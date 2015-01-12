CLOSE
Is Lil’ Wayne About To Become A No Limit Soldier?

Could Lil’ Wayne be making a jump to No Limit Records? Master P has no qualms with that idea. Rumors about Wayne heading to the New Orleans  record label started to pick up after P’s latest song, “Power” featuring the Cash Money artist was released. Last week, P stopped by Sway In The Morning where he talked about teaming up with Weezy for the new and the potential of signing Wayne. According to P:

Anything is possible, but Wayne just making good music. I rapped on his record, he rapped on this ‘Power’ record, we’re gonna build a relationship from there. However it goes, it’s all official over here.

Wayne’s frustrations about being on Cash Money, along with his former mentor and close friend Birdman not releasing his highly anticipated album, Carter V have played out online and in the public. Last month, Wayne aired out his issues on Twitter over not being able to drop his album and the lack of creativity he’s had. Wayne told his followers on Twitter:

Is P concerned he’ll be caught up in the feud between Wayne and Birdman? P explained he’s got Wayne’s back no matter what and will respect whatever choices he makes. P remarked:

I’m there for him, if that’s what he needs. But I think he know what he’s doing with his situation. He’s been in this game a long time, he’s one of the best rappers in the world. I just appreciate me and him getting together

Check P’s interview below.

Is Lil’ Wayne About To Become A No Limit Soldier? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

birdman , Birdman Lil Wayne beef , lil wayne , Master P

