So Beautiful
Lovely Locks: Kenya Moore Shares Hair Journey On Instagram

Kenya Moore has unveiled some impressive growth while promoting her hair care line.

Just call her the Rapunzel of Atlanta! You might not like a lot of things about Kenya Moore, but her hair was looking flaw-less in a clip she posted to Instagram for Moore Hair Care.

Showcasing her luxurious locks, Kenya wrote:

“Hello #2015 to all my ladies who are frustrated with the health or length of their hair #moorehaircare products can help you achieve your hair goals. I now have waist length hair by using my own hair care products to strengthen and nourish your real hair so that it’s stronger and can grow longer. Sign up atkenyamoore.comto receive samples when they ship next month. #moorehaircare available March 2015! #longhairjourney #naturalhair #noweave #realhair #allhairtypes #luxuryhaircare.”

Don’t pick up her products expecting a miracle, though! What Kenya didn’t mention, is that her hair care line isn’t the only thing that contributes to her amazing tresses. A lot of what helps to promote length is you genetic makeup, your diet and learning how to protect your ends.

Lovely Locks: Kenya Moore Shares Hair Journey On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

