Muhammad Ali’s Health Has Improved, According To Spokesperson

Muhammad Ali, who was hospitalized with pneumonia this weekend, is doing much better, according to a spokesperson.

NBC News reports that Ali’s health has “vastly improved” and that doctors hope the iconic athlete can be sent home soon.

“The Ali family continues to request privacy and appreciates all of the prayers and well wishes,” Bob Gunnell, Ali’s spokesperson, said. “No further details are being released.”

Ali, who has battled Parkinson’s Disease for years, was hospitalized Saturday (December 20) due to a bout with pneumonia. According to CNN, the illness was discovered in its early stages.

Muhammad Ali’s Health Has Improved, According To Spokesperson was originally published on theurbandaily.com

