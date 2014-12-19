A bumbling pair of alleged robbers tried to get away with Yuletide shenanigans at their local Walmart in Lake Wales, Florida. Suspect Genard Dupree, 27, faked a heart attack, so that his accomplice Tarus Scott, 30, could exit the store with a shopping cart full of toys valued at $369. The entire comedy of errors was caught on a store surveillance camera reports WSB-TV.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s report, the duo went into a Walmart store and made a beeline for the toy department. Dupree and Scott loaded their cart with costly toys such as a motorized power wheel Barbie car, a Leap Frog tablet and Barbie Glam vacation house.

SEE ALSO: College Student Lands In Jail For Not Having State Driver’s License

Suddenly near the exit of the store, the video depicts Dupree getting down on the floor, clutching his chest, while Scott moseys on out of the store with the stolen goods. After just a few minutes, Dupree, who was tended to by only a couple of bystanders, gets up and walks out of the store.

The Sheriff’s department claims that the men got away in a silver SUV but were later tracked down and arrested for grand theft.

Watch the pair’s hijinks here.

RELATED:

Charles Belk Describes Being Misidentified And Accused Of Bank Robbery By Police

[UPDATED] Suge Knight, Katt Williams Arrested In Robbery Case [VIDEO]

Pistol Packin’ Granny Busts Caps At Mugger In Botched Robbery Attempt [VIDEO]

Man Fakes Heart Attack At Local Walmart While Friend Leaves With Cartload Of Toys was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: