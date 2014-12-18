CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Jennifer Hudson On Singing With Drag Queens Before Her Career Started [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jennifer Hudson is an award-winning singer and actress, but before the fame you could find her in a gay bar singing with drag queens! Watch the video to hear J Hud talk to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about her experience getting down with the drags in this exclusive interview!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Tea Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP GOSSIP to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Check out more of our celebrity interviews right here. Tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST/5-9 am CST to listen live!

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson Does Hilarious Donna Goudeau Parody! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson Does Awesome Nicki Minaj Impersonation! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Did Jennifer Hudson Finally End Her Engagement? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Jennifer Hudson On Singing With Drag Queens Before Her Career Started [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

drag queens , jennifer hudson

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close