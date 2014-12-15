CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Samuel L. Jackson Challenges Celebs To Sing Out Against Police Racism

 

 

 

Samuel L. Jackson is requesting celebrities to put up or shut up with violence against blacks involving racist police officers. Jackson created a video message on Facebook calling on celebs who participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge this summer to sing, We Ain’t Gonna Stop Till People are Free. Jackson posted a video message on Facebook Saturday night, after a day of nationwide protests against racist police killings in the wake of grand juries declining to indict white police officers involved in killing unarmed black men Michael Brown and Eric Garner. Jackson stated:

All you celebrities out there who poured ice water on your head, here’s a chance to do something else. I challenge all of you to sing the “We ain’t gonna stop, till people are free.

MUST READ: Ferguson Protestors & Ebola Caretakers Being Considered For TIME’s ‘Person Of The Year’

Soon afterwards Jackson began singing the song with the lyrics:

I can hear my neighbor cryin’ ‘I can’t breathe’

Now I’m in the struggle and I can’t leave.

Callin’ out the violence of the racist police.

We ain’t gonna stop, till people are free.

We ain’t gonna stop, till people are free.

 

The lyrics echoes Garner’s last words, “I can’t breathe” to Staten Island police officers after he was placed in a chokehold. Police officer Daniel Pantaleo was caught placing him in the hold which lead to his death.

RELATED STORIES:

Moms Of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Eric, Garner and Tamir Rice Talk To CNN’s Anderson Cooper

#BlackOutFriday: Ferguson Protestors Shut Down St. Louis Mall In Mass Die-In

Eric Garner’s Daughter Stages Die-In Where Her Father Was Murdered [VIDEO]

Samuel L. Jackson Challenges Celebs To Sing Out Against Police Racism was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Eric Garner , Michael Brown , Samuel L. Jackson

Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: Issa Rae Finds Her Roots…
 1 day ago
07.31.19
Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett To Host Black…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
If He Can, They Can: Here’s What My…
 2 days ago
07.31.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Pt 2: Karlie Redd Actually Told…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
The Rock Lays The Smackdown On Eddie Murphy,…
 2 days ago
07.30.19
Did You Know? Will Smith Co-Produced This Lesbian…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Prodigy Alert: Aretha Franklin Biopic Is Taking Online…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Sade’s Son Izaak Discusses The Difficult Process Of…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Mary J. Blige To Star In ‘Power’ Spinoff
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Christina Milian Reveals She’s Pregnant With Her Second…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Pregnant Atlanta Woman Tries To Stop Her Own…
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Couple Opens Country’s First Black-Owned Cancer Center
 3 days ago
07.30.19
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
Angela Davis To Be Honored By The National…
 5 days ago
07.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close