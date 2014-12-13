Jeremih Arrested For Illegally Boarding A Plane

R&B singer Jeremih was arrested Friday night at Newark Airport along with two of his friends after he attempted to board a flight. Now how do you get popped for trying to catch a flight? According to NBC News Port Authority police claim, Jeremih and his friend Adam Woods, missed their boarding call for their U.S. Airways flight to Phoenix. Dontate Cunningham, another friend of the “Don’t Tell Em” singer was already on the plane, allegedly opened the closed jetway door to let Jeremih and Woods illegally hop on the plane.

Jeremih and Woods were promptly arrested and charged with obstruction of the law and disorderly conduct. Cunningham was also arrested and charged with defiant trespass. The trio were later released. This isn’t the first time this year Jeremih’s had a run in with the law.

Last month TMZ reported Jeremih and his entourage tore up a Fuddruckers in Billings, Mt. Police claim Jeremih and his crew tried to hit on a cashier at the fast food restaurant, who told her manager she felt uncomfortable by their actions. The manager asked the group to move back from the counter and away from the employee. Jeremih and his crew went ham and snatched the Fuddruckers mic and started to claim they were victims of racism. When the manager tried to get them to leave, Jeremih and his crew started throwing beer bottles. No arrests have been made in the case. Earlier this month however, police finished reviewing the security camera footage at the restaurant and asked the prosecutor’s office for an arrest warrant.

