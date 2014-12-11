Nicki Minaj & Beyonce Team Up For “Feelin’ Myself”

After the super-dope “Flawless (remix)“, Beyonce and Nicki Minaj have teamed up again. With “The Pinkprint” dropping next week, Nicki Minaj has been dropping singles everyday this week. “Feelin’ Myself” is the second collaboration between Nicki and Queen Bey.

Are you guys feeling the song?

Rumors are also swirling that Nicki has a new man in her life and he’s none other than Meek Mill! Seems like after breaking up with her man of over 10 years, Safaree Samuels, Nicki found comfort in the arms of Meek Mill. What do you guys think about this new power couple?

Nicki is also releasing a 2015 calendar with the Best Buy Deluxe version of the album. Check out what looks like the month of July. Wowsers!

UP NEXT: Lil Kim vs. K.Michelle

PM BUZZ: Nicki Minaj & Beyonce “Feelin’ Myself”; Lil Kim vs. K. Michelle & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: