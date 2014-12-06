CLOSE
Smoking Gun: Halle Berry Obtains Proof Ex Bleaching Daughter’s Hair

Halle Berry’s custody battle just got a bit messier. The Academy-Award winning star claims to have proof her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and father to daughter, Nahla 6, has violated the judge’s ruling not to lighten and straighten her hair.  The actress who’s in a bitter custody battle with Aubry, went to court and accused him of trying to make the little girl appear white by changing her hair color and texture. TMZ is reporting Berry got the goods on Aubry when she produced to the court documents from a forensic consulting lab proving he is still trying to alter Nahla’s hair.

MUST READ: Halle Berry Calls Gabriel Aubry To Court Over Daughter’s Hair

According to the site, Berry pulled a move straight of out CSI, by giving the company a brush containing strands of Nahla’s hair to analyze. The company findings concluded Nahala’s hair was still be treated with chemicals and deducded, the constant use was creating tremendous damage to her hair! Aubry has always denied he’s trying to have Nahla pass as white only, and claims her hair’s changing color is due to being in the sun and the pool.

Berry and Aubry dated from 2005-2010 and currently share custody of Nahla.

Smoking Gun: Halle Berry Obtains Proof Ex Bleaching Daughter’s Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

