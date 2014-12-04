CLOSE
Lil Wayne Not Releasing ‘Tha Carter V,’ ‘Wants Off’ Cash Money Label, Calls Himself A ‘Prisoner’

Lil Wayne vented his frustrations about his current situation with Cash Money. He took to his Twitter account to say that he won’t be releasing his awaited album, “Tha Carter V.”

He states that Birdman and the rest of the label “refuse to release” the album, and he no longer wants to be part of the Cash Money family. He apologized to his fans, saying “I don’t blame ya if ya fed up for waiting 4 me with this album.” The album was slated for release on December 9.

Wayne isn’t the first to have problems with Cash Money/Youg Money lately. Tyga went on his own rant in October, saying that his album, “The Gold Album: The 18th Dynasty” was being held “hostage” for release. On the flip side, Cash Money also welcomed back Juvenile after almost eight years of being gone from the label.

What is going on with Cash Money?

Close