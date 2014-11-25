CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Michael Brown, Jr.’s Parents Release Statement: ‘We Are Profoundly Disappointed’

0 reads
Leave a comment

michaelbrown-parents

Family attorney Benjamin Crump released the following statement from Michael Brown, Sr. and Lesley McSpadden, parents of Michael Brown, Jr.

Brown Family Statement:

“We are profoundly disappointed that the killer of our child will not face the consequence of his actions.

While we understand that many others share our pain, we ask that you channel your frustration in ways that will make a positive change. We need to work together to fix the system that allowed this to happen.

Join with us in our campaign to ensure that every police officer working the streets in this country wears a body camera.

We respectfully ask that you please keep your protests peaceful. Answering violence with violence is not the appropriate reaction.

Let’s not just make noise, let’s make a difference.”

Lesley McSpadden and Michael Brown, Sr.

Parents of Michael Brown, Jr.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Brown family.

RELATED:

UPDATED: St. Louis Police Chief Blames Protesters For ‘Tearing Community Apart’

Obama: We ‘Need To Accept’ Grand Jury’s Decision [VIDEO]

 

Michael Brown, Jr.’s Parents Release Statement: ‘We Are Profoundly Disappointed’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ferguson , Michael Brown , Mike Brown

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Not Cool: 10 Brands & Companies Accused Of…
 16 hours ago
02.09.19
Marsai Martin’s Production Company Inks First-Look Deal With…
 17 hours ago
02.09.19
Judge Inspires At-Risk Camden Teen To Become A…
 17 hours ago
02.09.19
#BlackExcellence: Lt. Andrea Lewis Becomes Georgia Air National…
 18 hours ago
02.09.19
Chucky’s Back! Watch The Trailer For The New…
 2 days ago
02.08.19
Don’t Be Scurred: Horror Movie Killers Ranked From…
 2 days ago
02.08.19
The Rewind: ‘Glass’ Comes With A ‘Trigger Warning’
 2 days ago
02.08.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 2 days ago
02.08.19
All The Plex: Chris Brown, Offset Really Want…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Cardi B Just Dropped A Fire New Fairytale…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
Former First Overall Pick Markelle Fultz Has Been…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
Daelynn Settle Talks Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey,…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
SMH: Gucci Apologizes For $890 ‘Backface Sweater’
 3 days ago
02.07.19
FBI Reportedly Working Closely With The Cast And…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close