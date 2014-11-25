Michael Brown, Jr.’s Parents Release Statement: ‘We Are Profoundly Disappointed’

Family attorney Benjamin Crump released the following statement from Michael Brown, Sr. and Lesley McSpadden, parents of Michael Brown, Jr.
Brown Family Statement:
“We are profoundly disappointed that the killer of our child will not face the consequence of his actions.
While we understand that many others share our pain, we ask that you channel your frustration in ways that will make a positive change. We need to work together to fix the system that allowed this to happen.
Join with us in our campaign to ensure that every police officer working the streets in this country wears a body camera.
We respectfully ask that you please keep your protests peaceful. Answering violence with violence is not the appropriate reaction.
Let’s not just make noise, let’s make a difference.”
Lesley McSpadden and Michael Brown, Sr.
Parents of Michael Brown, Jr.
Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Brown family.
