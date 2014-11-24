Another weekend has passed without a grand jury verdict on Ferguson officer Darren Wilson’s murder of Michael Brown. The level of patience has definitely hit a fever pitch with an announcement of a answer for weeks and Missouri issuing a state of emergency for safety precautions. Following that proclamation, Ferguson protestors orchestrated a provocative “die-in” in front of a theatre on November 17 to show signs of peaceful cooperation but withstanding disagreement of what Wilson has done. On Wilson’s end, who is currently on paid administrative leave, he did find time to seek out a marriage license to marry fellow Ferguson officer Barbara Spradling. The New York Times has obtained a copy of their union, which took place on October 24.

MUST READ: One Small Step: Michael Brown’s Killer In Talks To Resign From Ferguson Police Department

Also it has been reported that a barrage of prominent journalists have been anxiously operating meet and greets in order to secure Darren Wilson’s first interview since the shooting of Brown on August 9. Hopeful interviewers include (the perpetually hapless on advice) Don Lemon, but also Matt Lauer, George Stephanopoulos, Scott Pelley, and Anderson Cooper. As per CNN, this is usual of news anchors and is meant to establish a rapport with the subject for a comfortable but honest exchange.

As evident, the last few weeks have been a trying time for Ferguson, Missouri, and of course Brown’s family, who recently issued an address to the United Nations in Switzerland on global support of Wilson’s arrest. Reporters remain eager on news to cover as Wilson is decidedly MIA. An interview with Wilson was highly inevitable in light of the media and public concern with Brown’s death, yet are we interested in what he has to say about his role in one of the most recent and heated episodes of race relations in America?

Please stay tuned.

#Ferguson: Darren Wilson Gets Married; Journalists Fight For First TV Interview was originally published on hellobeautiful.com